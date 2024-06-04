Pocket Kickball lets you play the classic schoolyard game on your phone

Play kickball on your phone

Unlock new kickball fields

Earn items to customise your room

Play kickball mini-games

If you've ever wanted to play a game of Kickball but didn't have a group to play with, then Snow Day Software's new mobile title is for you. Pocket Kickball brings the classic schoolyard sport to your mobile device. You’ll partake in various mini-games as you unlock new kickball fields and characters.

Snow Day Software is run by solo developer Colby Breidenstein. Previously, Snow Day Software released Indoor Kickball, which is available on Switch, Xbox, PS5, and PC. While the two games are similar, Breidenstein promises that she built Pocket Kickball from scratch to ensure it was properly optimized for touch controls. The developer believes this is the first Kickball game to launch on mobile devices.

In this new sports title, you can play Kickball both indoors and out and unlock new characters as you go. Kickball locations include a garage and a backyard. You'll also come across a variety of items you can use to customize your character, such as new skins and hats. Additionally, you can also nab items for customizing your in-game room. For instance, you can unlock video game cabinets, trophies, and shelves, among other items.

Dozens of fields, game modes, and kickballs are available for you to unlock as you progress through the game. Further, the developer plans to add new features and content, including new levels, to this new sports game on a regular basis.

Snow Day Software is also responsible for Space Station Sprint and Hovership Havoc, both of which are available on Xbox and Steam. However, this marks the first time the developer has launched a game specifically for mobile.

Pocket Kickball is out now on Google Play and the App Store. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest updates, visit the official website or follow Snow Day Software on X (Twitter) or Discord.