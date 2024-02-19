Please, Touch the Artwork 2 wants to make you a fine art connoisseur for free

Inspired by fine art, Please, Touch the Artwork 2 is a puzzle game set in classic paintings

You'll have to interact with and work your way through bizarre worlds to succeed

And it's now available completely free of charge!

Ah, art. Can games be art? Well, developers Studio Waterzooi certainly think so, and they want to share it with players all over the world as their fine art-inspired game Please, Touch the Artwork 2 hits storefronts today. Best of all, it's totally, absolutely FREE. Playable on iOS, Android or PC, whichever you prefer.

In Please, Touch the Artwork 2 you explore five worlds set inside classic paintings as an animated skeleton interacting with the quirky inhabitants. By finding hidden objects and using them to solve puzzles you'll progress through the game world, helping to teach players to appreciate art through interaction and experience.

Please, Touch the Artwork is not just devoted to fine art in general, but specifically to the world of famous Flemish artist James Ensor who was considered a pioneer of modern art. Sponsored by the Flemish government - Fleming is an area situated in Belgium - the game helps you to experience the world of Ensor's art just in time for the 75th anniversary of his passing.

Please, Touch the Artwork 2 is one of those rare games where we can uniquivocally - and rather smugly - point to it as an example of just how mobile gaming can be not just art, but used for good. By releasing this latest game for free, Studio Waterzooi will hopefully be teaching you - the player - to discover not just an unusual artist but also to appreciate art by interacting with it directly. Please, Touch the Artwork has already received rave reviews, and with both real art, atmospheric sound, quirky brain-teasing puzzles and more to uncover, completely free we might add, you'd have to be nuts not to give it a try.

