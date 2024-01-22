Vote for new Summons for Bleach Brave Souls during the People's Choice! Brave Souls Original Costume Poll

Over 80 Bleach characters are included in the poll.

KLab Inc, the developer behind the mobile 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, is announcing that the game is hosting the People’s Choice! Brave Souls Original Costume Poll. The Poll, which went live on January 19th, will be open through February 5th.

During the People's Choice! Brave Souls Original Costume Poll, you can vote for characters you'd like to see added to the game as Summons in the future. There are over 80 different characters that you can vote for during the event. The characters to be added as future Summons will be determined by the number of votes they receive.

You can cast your vote by filling out the People’s Choice! Brave Souls Original Costume Poll Google form, which you can access via the in-game notices. When filling out the form, you'll be asked which characters you'd like to receive a Brave Souls original Costume and which theme the costume should have. Additionally, you’ll also be asked what characters you’d like to see return in a Brave Souls original costume.

You can only vote once during the event. Only the most recent submission will count if you submit the form multiple times. Additionally, be sure to only vote for a character on the voting list or your vote will not be counted. Characters you can vote for include Ichigo Kurosaki, Love Aikawa, Akon, Keigo Asano and Yuzu Kurosaki.

In Bleach: Brave Souls, you can play as some of your favourite characters from the popular manga and anime TV series Bleach. You'll complete quests, compete against your friends in PvP and immerse yourself in the world of Bleach.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an action RPG with gacha mechanics. The game is currently available on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 4. For more information, check out the game's official website or follow Bleach Brave Souls on Instagram, Facebook, or X (Twitter).