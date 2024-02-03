Handheld game console Playdate launched a slew of new puzzle and arcade games in January

Guide a paper plane through an obstacle course in Paper Pilot

Handheld gaming system Playdate announced the launch of several new games on January 30th. The games are now available on Catalog, the web-based and curated on-device Playdate store. Among the games released in January are multiple puzzle games.

You can now play Chess on your playdate as well as four new puzzle games. Diction is a new word puzzle game in which you must change a given word into another word by replacing one letter at a time. Easy Godding is another game that is new to Catalog. In this light-hearted alchemy puzzle game, you must combine two elements to create a new one. You'll then continue to combine elements to make the earth.

Melding aspects of Sudoku and MineSweeper, Medial is a unique puzzle game in which you must fill a 5x5 grid with three shapes, each row and column containing one shape and two blank spaces. The final game to launch on Catalog on January 30th, Shift II, is a sequel to the 2022 award-nominated puzzle game. The game adds fresh new mechanics and strategy to the original game.

Panic also released several games for Playdate earlier in January. Taxi Trouble, Hermit, Flinger, Paper Pilot and Crank Crawl launched for Catalog on January 16th. Get passengers to their destinations on time in Taxi Trouble or try your hand at a strategic version of solitaire in Hermit.

Flinger is an arcade space shooter, while Paper Pilot tasks you with guiding a paper airplane through an obstacle course. In Crank Crawl, you'll duel against monsters while using a slot machine-like device to create objects magically.

Playdate is a unique little handheld gaming console. The small yellow device easily fits in your pocket and features a black-and-white screen. One feature that makes Playdate unique is the crank handle on its right side. You can pre-order the device for $199 at shop.play.date. Playdate comes with 20 games. You can also purchase games for Playdate on sites such as Itch.io.

Game publisher and Playdate creator Panic aims to offer inventive new games that capture the spirit of possibility that gaming provides. While Playdate features various games for you to download and enjoy, it also includes a suite of development tools, allowing you to create your own games for the system.