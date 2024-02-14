Playdate, Panic's handheld gaming console, is back in limited stock with more games on the horizon as well

Console back in limited quantity

Panic’s handheld gaming system Playdate caught the eyes of many gamers as they received over 70,000 pre-orders. Now that they’ve all been shipped, a limited number of Playdates still remain for those who may have missed out on ordering one last time.

In the future, Panic will let everyone know when the console is back in stock to ship. Orders can still be placed, but they will be shipped out only when a new batch is ready. What’s more is that Playdate will now be shipped to more countries, including Malaysia, its place of manufacture.

This announcement comes at quite an exciting time as Playdate is nearing the one-year anniversary of Catalog, the device’s curated on-device and web-based store for Playdate games. Currently, over 120 titles are available for new owners on top of the 24-game season that already comes with each unit.

But that’s not all because two more titles also join the console - Pullfrog: Playdate Deluxe from Amano Games and Oom from developer Gregory Kogos. Both these games will be added to the Playdate next week on February 20th.

If you already own a Playdate, there’s something there for you as well as a new edition of Panic’s Playdate Update is coming soon. This is a Playdate-focused video showcase, the date of which will be announced later. It will focus on more games that will launch on the platform in 2024.

For those who haven’t heard of Playdate before, it is a rather unique handheld console created to celebrate video games. It’s tiny enough to fit into your pockets and also features a crank. More than just playing games, Playdate encourages you to create your own titles using interactive software with easy development tools.

If you're looking to get your hands on Playdate, head to the official website now before they run out. It can be pre-ordered for $199.