Phase 10: World Tour celebrates the season with new cosmetics and a gingerbread holiday helper

Mattel163 Limited has announced a festive update within Phase 10: World Tour, letting players experience all the goodwill of the holiday season until January 11th. In particular, the Winter Wonder Roll event offers 10 new maps that you can roll your dice in, along with themed content where you can craft your own furniture and whip up some festive decors for plenty of in-game goodies.

In the latest update for Phase 10: World Tour, you can look forward to playing black cards in Journey Mode to nab some dice, as well as to welcoming a new addition to the fray. Clearing the holiday event will reward you with an exclusive gingerbread pet, because no winter season would be complete without this popular baked treat, right?

Aptly named Ginger, the new holiday helper will provide you with the ability to bounce Skip back to your foes in Journey Mode when you complete the phase. Plus, the new Holiday Market also lets you trade in for some cool winter effects, holiday cardbacks, and so much more.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Hunting for more games you can get into? Why not take a look at our list of the best card games on Android to get your fill of similar titles?

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun this Christmas, you can download Phase 10: World Tour on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the studio's titles, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and gameplay.