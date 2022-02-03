Play Together partners with 7-ELEVEN Korea to bring the convenience store's IRL goodies into the metaverse

HAEGIN Co., Ltd. has announced a fun new collab update in Play Together, its social mobile game that invites players to dive into the metaverse in a colourful way. In particular, the v1.32.0 update adds a 7-ELEVEN Korea (Korea Seven Co., LTD) convenience store in the metaverse, letting players experience the shop in an entirely new way on mobile.

In the latest collab event for Play Together, players can enjoy the Metaverse Convenience Store in the Plaza of Kaia island as well as catch items from the real world inside the virtual shop. Products sold IRL from the Korean stores will be featured in the game; plus, a special event will give away an exclusive costume to all players who visit the shop for the first time.

Other 7-ELEVEN Korea services can also be experienced in the game, which includes the kiosk, parcel delivery services, the interactive floor and so on. To top it all off, "VENY" and "BARBARA" - the mascots of 7-ELEVEN Korea - will also join the fray. Players who pop by the store for the very first time can receive special in-game costumes that are designed after these mascots. There will also be more expansions on the franchise as the game goes on in the next few weeks, which includes delivery missions and card games.

Finally, the latest update adds a new quest where players can earn Heart Coins upon clearing missions. These can be exchanged with Valentine’s Day Event Rewards. If you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download the game on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

