Pixel Starships partners up with iconic anime Cowboy Bebop for limited-time collaboration

You're gonna' carry that weight

Pixel Starships has started a new collab with iconic anime Cowboy Bebop

Recruit Spike, Jet, Faye and more to join your crew

Make your ship look like the iconic Bebop with a new cosmetic kit

With its mixture of FTL-inspired ship management and real-time combat, Pixel Starships has become quite the mainstay on mobile. They've had some whacky crossovers with names such as Double Dragon, and now it's teaming with another popular name, as Pixel Starship's collab with the hit anime series Cowboy Bebop is now live until December 23rd.

If you're either an oldtaku or a massive anime hipster (like me), then Cowboy Bebop will need little introduction. One of the classics of the genre in the West, it was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and bears the fingerprints of his Hollywood-influenced style as it follows the adventures of space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his comrades.

Now, you'll be able to jump into the surprisingly stylish shoes of Spike and friends. Spike, long-suffering ally Jet Black, the light-fingered Faye Valentine, and the dog & master hacker combo of Ed & Ein are all available as potential crew members.

Bountiful

You'll also be able to nab some other goodies based on the series, including Spike's handgun and a Bebop-themed Hangar Skin Kit, as well as the Bebop ship design itself. Even if you're not a fan of the anime, these new additions will offer plenty of ways to spice up your personal ship with new looks and crew members.

It's particularly interesting to see Cowboy Bebop involved in this collab because, as much as I hate to admit it, this veritable classic of the genre has been overshadowed a bit nowadays. I suppose that's the consequence of anime being popular; eventually, the 'must watches' out there recede into the past.

If you're looking to keep an eye on upcoming new releases, meanwhile, there's no better place to be tuned into.