Pizza Hero tasks you with surviving swarms of foes as a delicious pizza with customisable toppings

Astro Hound Studios has announced the official release of Pizza Hero, the studio's survival game where you'll have to outlast hordes of enemies but with a special pizza-riffic twist. As you progress through the game, you'll be able to customise your pizza with - as expected from the game's title - pizza toppings, and each one offers a unique skill that spices up the gameplay, so to speak.

In Pizza Hero, you can look forward to surviving waves of enemies that want nothing more than to dull your flavour. Thankfully, you can craft a variety of recipes to create evolutions that boost your firepower. The roguelite also features randomly generated power-ups and levels to keep you on your toes at all times.

There are more than 20 Damage toppings, 8 Passive toppings, and 16 stats you can upgrade. There are also 5 Recipe evolutions to discover, as well as over 50 Achievements to aim for across 4 randomly generated worlds. To top it all off, you can rescue pets along the way (more than 20 of them), because why not?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Pizza Hero on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and will also launch on Android and Steam later in the year. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.