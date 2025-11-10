Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage will set sail on iOS and Android late in December

Arr!

Pirates Outlaws 2 will release on mobile sometime in December

Set sail in New Elysia, a land sprawling with pirates and loot

New companions and different ways to play

It’s been over five years since Pirates Outlaws first set sail, and the seas have clearly missed its swagger. Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage is now on the horizon, charting a December 4th debut on Steam Early Access before docking on mobile and the Epic Games Store later in the month. And while it’s still the roguelike deckbuilder you remember, this follow-up looks ready to chart its own course.

This time, you’re starting out in New Elysia – a sun-bleached sprawl where pirates swap rumours over cheap rum and no one really sleeps. Your mansion is in the thick of it all, a half-respectable base for a career built on chaos. Pick a hero and class, play around with your starter deck and you're all set to take on Sea Masters, rival crews, and anything that stands in your way.

Fights still have that familiar bite, but they move differently now. Every card you play decides your footing on the plank, bringing you closer to the end or back to safety. It’s essentially a countdown between you and whatever’s trying to tear your ship apart. You can also tinker around with card fusions and outfit sets whose bonuses keep stacking up.

The big change, though, is the introduction of companions. These animal allies don’t just look cute anymore; they bring their own cards into your deck, opening up completely new synergies. Add in multiple hero classes, elixirs that change your abilities, and a map you can freely explore between battles, and you’ve got the makings of something far deeper than a simple sequel.

Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage will drop anchor on Android and iOS later in December, following its Steam debut. Until then, you can keep your sea legs steady with our picks of the best card battlers on iOS or check out five new releases worth your time this week.