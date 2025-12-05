Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage sets sail on Steam Early Access with mobile release on the horizon

We be almost there, mateys!

Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage launches into Steam Early Access

Mobile versions for Android and iOS are scheduled to arrive soon

New heroes, companions, cards, regions, and an Arena mode

Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage has officially launched into Steam Early Access, but if you’re reading this on your phone and wondering when you get to join the crew, don’t worry - the mobile voyage isn’t far behind.

Fabled Game says Android and iOS versions are set to roll in later this month or early next year, which in pirate terms basically means that the wind’s good, the ship’s stocked, and we’re almost at your shore.

For now, the Early Access build gives us a clear look at what’s coming to mobile. The sequel leans into everything that made the original such a cult hit, while still diving deeper. You start out in New Elysia, a sun-bleached hub where your half-respectable pirate mansion doubles as a command centre and a place to stash whatever cursed loot you haven’t accidentally blown up yet.

From there, you choose a hero, pick a class, fiddle with your opening deck, and head out to see which Sea Master wants a fight today. Combat still has the snappy rhythm longtime fans will recognise, but there’s a heavier sense of momentum now. Deck variety gets a big boost too, thanks to 250 cards, 90 relics, class differences, equipment sets, and even card fusion to tweak builds mid-run.

The biggest shift, though, comes from companions. They were cute flavour in the original, but now they’re proper deck contributors. Every companion brings their own cards, which means synergies get stranger, stronger, and sometimes completely muddled up.

Combine that with the seven hero classes, region exploration, elixirs, and an Arena mode for when the seas feel too calm, and you’ve got a sequel that’s clearly not just coasting on the first game’s charm.

Steam players can dive in today with a launch discount, but for mobile fans, it’s simply a matter of waiting for the tide to bring it your way. And while you’re counting the days, you can check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS to keep your deck-building instincts sharp!