Pikmin Bloom celebrates Valentine's Day with special Decor Pikmin and more

Pikmin Bloom is celebrating the love month with a special Valentine's Day event, letting players get their hands on the new “Present Sticker” Decor Pikmin. From now until February 26th, players can try their hand at the V-Day missions to score these “Present Sticker” gold seedlings, which include tasks such as planting 2000 red-coloured flowers, destroying mushrooms, planting red plum blossoms and red camellias, and more.

In the Valentine's Day event for Pikmin Bloom, players can look forward to gathering purple, white, winged, and rock "present sticker" Decor Pikmin. The Weekly Challenges, on the other hand, will also give these gold seedlings away as a reward. You can invite your online buddies to the game to nab more “Present Sticker” Decor Pikmin as well.

Additionally, players can enjoy a higher frequency for red mushrooms - these will grow more often during the limited-time event. Plus, postcards you find throughout the event will sport a lovely V-Day design to keep everything in sync with this month's theme.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun during this love month, you can now download Pikmin Bloom on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes if you're not familiar with this popular title from Niantic (of Pokemon GO fame).

