Indie shoot ‘em up game Phoenix 2 launches on Android

Dodge incoming projectiles as you blast your way through hordes of enemy invaders.

Firi Games' shoot 'em up title Phoenix 2 has officially launched on Google Play. The game, which has already launched on iOS, is a shooting game in which you fend off invaders using your spaceship's arsenal. The concept behind Phoenix 2 is simple: invaders are coming, and it's up to you to stop them.

The gameplay is reminiscent of the early 80s arcade game Galaga. You'll steer your ship through the cosmos, avoiding incoming missiles by strafing left and right, all while blasting your enemies with your weapons. Featuring over 100 ships for you to collect, the game takes traditional arcade gameplay and sprinkles in new levels of depth.

Each vessel features a unique weapon as well as two special abilities. You can improve your skills over time and share your progress with the game’s community. Additionally, you can upgrade all your ships’ weapons for extra blasting power. You can even unlock each ship’s unique Apex form.

Phoenix 2 stays true to the arcade genre by providing seriously challenging gameplay. However, you can respawn mid-mission instead of starting over at the beginning. Phoenix 2 also releases new missions daily thanks to the game’s procedural content generator, so there are always quests to complete.

From the sleek ship designs to the intimidating outer space backgrounds, Phoenix 2 features absolutely gorgeous graphics. Further, the game has been awarded The Game of the Day by Apple multiple times and has earned a fixed spot on the App Store’s Top 10 Retro Games list.

Phoenix 2 supports cross-progression and cross-platform gameplay, so you can pick up where you left off on your iPhone. The game currently boasts over five million downloads globally and has a rating of 4.7 on the App Store. To keep up with all the latest Phoenix 2 news, follow Firi Games on Twitter or join the game's community on Discord.