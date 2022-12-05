Phase 10: World Tour adds a themed pet, in-game events and more in Frozen Candyland update

Mattel163 has announced a festive new update for Phase 10: World Tour, letting players celebrate the season from now until January 5th. Titled "Frozen Candyland", the update brings the winter holidays to the game along with 36 animals, an exclusive pet Snowman and a special holiday jingle.

In Phase 10: World Tour's latest update, players can look forward to participating in the Frozen Candyland event by playing black cards in Journey mode. Here, they can score holiday candles that they can use to redeem decors and candy canes. These candy canes can attract animals with fun holiday treats into the playground; plus, players can also add them to a winter collection album.

Clearing the event will reward players with the exclusive secret pet “Woosh” the Snowman. More than just a new addition that elevates the festivities this season, Woosh can also provide a special boon for players when it comes to the actual card game - this snowman can freeze your foe from discarding their last card.

Looking for something more to get you into the spirit? The update also adds the Phase 10: World Tour jingle into the fray, which players can listen to on SoundCloud to fully immerse themselves into the season's celebrations this month.

If you're keen on experiencing the update for yourself, you can download Phase 10: World Tour on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.

