Path of Titans is an upcoming survival game that will let players fulfil their dreams of becoming a dinosaur

As a child, all of us have wondered what it would be like if we were dinosaurs. Massive creatures the height of trees just roaming around the earth without anything to worry about except food. Alderon Games has tried to make this dream come somewhat true with their upcoming game, Path of Titans.

Path of Titans lets players do exactly what the name suggests, walk the path of these titans, right from birth to adulthood. Players will begin their life as a tiny egg that will hatch into a dinosaur that will grow up with others like itself and over 30 other species for company. Path of Titans’ world is filled with creatures, and up to 200 other human players. There’s a survival aspect to it as well where players must deal with a hostile environment subject to natural calamities and death. As a result, dinosaurs must be upgraded to survive. Its kinda like Ark: Survival Evolved except you’re the dinosaur.

Describing the gameplay experience, Matthew Cassells, co-founder of Alderon Games, said: “Customization is the most important element of Path of Titans. We want players to feel like they’re part of a vast sandbox where they can create a completely unique creature, from species to skins, colours, markings and personality. We are also building an extensive modding system so players can take an active role in shaping the future of the world.”

Players can expect a lot of immersion in Path of Titans are there are a ton of things to do. The world is massive and players can create their own homebases or team up with others to create their own herds. There are a lot of quests to complete and events to participate in, which will allow for upgrading attributes and abilities. Players can also go swimming, diving, or even fish for AI critters underwater. Add to that loads of customization and modding, the dinosaurs will always be busy in Path of Titians.

The closed beta should launch sometime in the summer on the App Store and Google Play.