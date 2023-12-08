Path of Titans: Reasons to play this supercolossal sandbox survival game

Preferred Partner Feature

Path of Titans, Alderon Games' MMO survival game of prehistoric proportions, is gearing up for a massive Pounce update that spices up the gameplay for dino enthusiasts across the globe. If you haven't yet joined the bandwagon within this massive sandbox world, here are just a few reasons why you should!

Play as your favourite dinosaur no matter what the device

Bringing a gargantuan twist to playing anytime, anywhere, Path of Titans lets you unleash loads of mass mayhem as your favourite Jurassic giant across mobile, console, and PC. If you're eager to hunker down and wreak havoc at home on your desktop, you can easily log into a single account and get going. Or, if you're itching to strike terror as one of the 31+ dinosaurs within the sandbox survival game while on the go, you can log into that same account and continue your reign on your mobile phone.

Cross-play functions aside, the title also offers lots of ways you can personalise your experience with the modding community that's added more than 40 dinosaurs, 6 extra maps, community-owned servers, and so much more.

Dive into live events across Community Servers in dino combat

Path of Titans features countless ways to engage you with server events that run continuously for everyone to join. This includes epic herd migrations and even dino-team death matches with more than a hundred players.

This means you can make some majestic melee mayhem in glorious clashes of claws and teeth. With 25 new abilities to discover during battles, the physics-based interactions in collision combat add a layer of complexity to the different ways you can attack and defend, making the gameplay even more challenging and rewarding.

Customise your dinosaurs for a more personal experience

Thanks to the powerhouse that is Unreal Engine 5, you can expect to customise your dinosaurs down to the last detail. From cosmetic features such as skin colours and specialist subspecies to ability-based customisations such as attack and defence skills, you can craft the ultimate dream dino.

Specify your passive skills and survive in the wild from a baby to an adult, with particular experiences catered to Herbivores, Carnivores, Omnivores, Terrestrial, Avian and Aquatic species.

"Play as the dinosaur" with the new Pounce Update

The expanded content within the online sandbox game offers combat overhauls and balance adjustments. For instance, you can take advantage of your underwater abilities as the crocodilian Sarcosuchus by dragging smaller prey to their demise and drowning them. As an agile raptor, you can now pounce through the air to latch onto your foe's back and bite them to death. On the flipside, you as a larger dinosaur can also defend yourself from these sneak attacks by slipping these raptors off your back before they do any major damage.

You can now also enjoy extra buffs and debuffs, pack protection, and even a Dynamic Music System. This pumps up the adrenaline depending on your actions and movements across locations within the game, whether you're in the heat of combat or calling it a day in your home cave.

Eager to bite into the action yourself? Download Path of Titans on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices today.