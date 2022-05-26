Passionate Creatures is a supernatural and suspense-filled interactive series, out now on Android and iOS

Gameloft and The Other Guys have just launched their latest storytelling adventure - Passionate Creatures, an episodic interactive game where your choices decide the story. It's from the team behind games like Linda Brown and Journeys, who are back again with a new take on this genre. Players can expect deeper and more immersive stories, greater customization, and lots more intrigue. Passionate Creatures launches today on Android and iOS with the first 45 episodes. Check out the launch trailer for the game below.

Passionate Creatures sees players assume the role of Mia, a budding writer who has just published her first novel. To her surprise, the book lands her the opportunity of a lifetime as she has been invited to a competition where the winner takes away a massive prize – an extremely prestigious artistic scholarship. The entire event is to take place at Finisterre’s Castle, an absolutely beautiful palace, where only the most elite are invited.

It sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, that’s probably going to be the case. Mia was invited by the Countess herself, an extravagant lady who is definitely hiding something. By the time our artists have settled into Finisterre Castle, which they will learn is as terrifying as it is beautiful, it’ll already be too late. Mia and the others will eventually learn that the competition is far from ordinary, and they will have to do things they don’t want to, not for the scholarship, but for making it out alive.

Giving a little peek at what to expect, Federico Zanchi, Product Manager at The Other Guys, said: “Passionate Creatures takes out episodic games into a new direction. Players looking for supernatural thrills, wild plot twists, sexy love interests, and plot beats that will make your blood chill, we have the perfect experience for you.”

Think you can keep Mia alive until the end? Then, download Passionate Creatures for free on the App Store and Google Play.