Paranoize offers a cinematic, fully voiced comic storyline to experience with this upcoming release

Communicating a story in gaming is one of those hotly loaded topics, considering how many ways people have tried it - notes, audio logs, densely detailed dialogue, or just narrating the entire thing (looking at you, Dear Esther). But sometimes, (relative) simplicity is best, as is the case with the upcoming Paranoize set to arrive later this month.

While billing itself as just a fully voiced animated comic, Paranoize is probably better understood as your typical creature-collecting RPG with that as a wraparound. That's not to undersell the concept at all, but so you understand exactly what it's offering and why.

However, that animated comic feature is still certainly a core aspect of it. And just a glance at the store page unveils a quite heavy cast with plenty of voice actors. So for a story that's seemingly set to combine psychological horror with a heavy dose of sci-fi intrigue, it may well be worth digging into.

Paranoize is one of those upcoming releases of which there's frustratingly little to talk about. Which is why it's doubly irritating here, considering it seems quite an interesting format for a mobile release. I'm particularly interested to find out more about those weekly episodes, as it sounds like an interesting format to bring in players on a regular basis.

At the same time, much like DC: Heroes United, it's something which clearly wants to be story-driven but has to have a wraparound set of gameplay systems to justify entry. I do hope that this seemingly more horror-tinged narrative doesn't get dragged down by collecting cutesy animals in the process.

