Overwatch is finally making its way to mobile with the isometric shooter Overwatch Rush

But it's not a port, really

Overwatch is finally coming to mobile, in the form of Overwatch Rush, that is

The top-down spinoff of the hero shooter is heading towards testing in select regions

It features a pretty true-to-the-original format with many familiar characters and abilities

Ah, Overwatch, one of my teenage favourites, and I'm sure that makes some of you feel old, given I'm on the cusp of pushing thirty. But while Blizzard's iconic hero shooter has floundered over the last few years, it's finally started to regain some footing. Not least with the announcement that it's finally coming to mobile as Overwatch Rush!

Overwatch Rush is slated to be a top-down isometric shooter that's set within the Overwatch universe, being developed entirely independently of mainline Overwatch itself. A brief gameplay overview (linked below) gives us an idea of what it'll look like in action, and while quite stiff and obviously in its early days, it's also quite an intriguing-looking product.

As you can see, this isn't a port of the original Overwatch experience, but it's certainly one that has many of the same mechanics and elements you'd expect. There are characters such as Tracer and Reinhardt, all of whom have iconic abilities as they duke it out in very familiar maps in roughly the same format, but simplified for the mobile platform.

Overwatch is back(?)

As Blizzard ditches the Overwatch 2 name in favour of just the singular, it feels like we're finally seeing an attempt to recapture the magic of the original. And as part of that, coming to mobile is a smart move, although whether a reimagining instead of a straight port manages to satisfy fans is another question entirely.

But when will we get our hands on Overwatch Rush? Well, according to Blizzard, they're already preparing for testing in select regions. Head to their official Discord server if you want to keep up with the latest news on the upcoming tests!

Still, even on mobile, they have some pretty stiff competition. Just take a look at our list of the best free-to-play mobile games this year to see exactly what options you have already available!