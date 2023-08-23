OutRage is a multiplayer brawler inspired by Streets of Rage that's coming to mobile, PC and console in 2024

First unveiled during Gamescom, Brighton-based developer Hardball Games has announced its debut game OutRage, a multiplayer beat-em-up that draws inspiration from Power Stone and Streets of Rage. It's set to launch next year for nearly everything, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and, most importantly for us, iOS and Android.

OutRage is set in an alternative reality near-future where the titular underground fighting competition is a massive success. The participants look to gain an advantage over one another by using a product that transforms them into jacked superhumans.

Using your combat skills and weapons, you will take on your opponents and try to beat them if you wish to emerge victorious. However, that's not all you have at your disposal. OutRage boasts destructible environments, vehicles, and traps, with the usual suspects like spike pits, falling ledges, and ceilings.

There are several game modes in OutRage, including Domination, which sees you working with a team to gain and keep control over specific areas of the map. Meanwhile, Survival sees you thrown into a battle royale scenario taking place over a series of three-minute rounds.

There's also Pain Points, a free-for-all mode you can enjoy either solo or in teams. The aim here is simple: earn more points than your opponents before the end of the match. Finally, Crate Grab brings the classic capture-the-flag set-up to OutRage. The developers plan to introduce more modes over time alongside new maps, modes, cosmetics, and weapons.

Discussing the game, Jason Avent, Studio Head at Hardball Games, said: “At Hardball Games we love playing team-based games together but don’t always have the time to invest weeks or months mastering a new game.

“We wanted to create something that anyone could pick up and play with their friends but had a reward system and progression for players that wanted to put in the extra time. So with OutRage, we’ve been really creative in the ways we’re dialling up the fun and making the game accessible.”

Outrage will release on the App Store and Google Play in 2024, alongside PC PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There's no set release date just yet, but the game will launch in Early Access on PC in the Spring.