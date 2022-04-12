Otaku's Adventure is an anime-style point-and-click game about finding true love in wacky places, coming to mobile next month

XD Inc. has announced the upcoming release of Otaku’s Adventure, Spacelight Studio's humourous point-and-click anime-style game on mobile. The adventure game tasks players with finding their one true love as an otaku, with more than 35 different endings and a wide variety of mini-games players can get into while progressing through the narrative.

In Otaku's Adventure, players will choose among three girls - Waifu, Gohard and (´.ω.'). The romantic adventure isn't all sunshine and butterflies, however, as you'll need to solve puzzles, showcase your precision shooting prowess and even take down foes in turn-based RPG combat.

According to the official press release, adventures may be "a dangerous mission to save the world, a trip to the ends of the Universe, or even an exciting monster hunt in a new world. How far will you go to achieve the ultimate otaku romance?" The game also features an untold story for Waifu as a DLC, as well as a wide variety of Easter eggs and references for eagle-eyed players to discover.

Otaku’s Adventure will be available on May 17th in the US and May 18th in the EU. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent, but it's currently priced at a discount while the game is still in pre-order status. You can pre-register on the iOS App Store for $1.99, or have a go at the free 30-minute exclusive demo on TapTap.

You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or head on over to the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

