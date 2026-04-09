Plants Vs Zombies 3 rises from the dead in soft launch for select regions

Back from the grave

Plants Vs Zombies 3 is once more back in soft launch for Australia and the Philippines

It's the third relaunch of the Plants Vs Zombies 3 brand, now dubbed as 'Evolved'

It includes new merge mechanics and other additions for this latest take on the format

The Plants Vs Zombies franchise is one that the folks at EA seemingly haven't always been clear on what to do with. Case in point being their continued launching, unlaunching and relaunching of Plants Vs Zombies 3. Now, the latest sequel to the hit tower defence is back in soft launch after not one but two different versions already!

If you don't know what Plants Vs Zombies is, then I admire your disconnect from modern pop culture. This tower defence sees you building a garden of well-armed plants to defend your Neighborville garden from a horde of zombies trying to eat your brains. As tower defence goes, it's utterly brain-dead (pun intended) in its simplicity, but extremely engaging too.

Plants Vs Zombies 3, now dubbed 'Evolved', is now in soft launch for the Philippines and other select regions. The big change here is that you can merge plants to produce stronger variants with additional abilities.

Evolved

There seems to be a number of new mechanics introduced in Evolved that mark it as a lot different from the original 'Welcome to Zomburbia' release that we had a few years ago. Although for the moment, it'll be up to those of you in the soft launch regions to judge whether those are an improvement or not.

It's certainly odd to see a guaranteed money spinner such as PvZ being such a seemingly difficult proposition for EA. At the same time, I suppose there are only so many different ways you can twist a tower defence before it becomes too different to appeal to the original fans.

Still, if you need to hone your skills ahead of the (hopeful) true launch, then you've got options. Just dig into our list of the best tower defence games on Android for some of our top picks!