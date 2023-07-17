One Punch Man: World is an upcoming cross-platform action game based on the popular anime

Crunchyroll Games has announced its upcoming title One Punch Man: World, the studio's multiplayer action game based on the hit anime series. Developed by Perfect World, the game will be available on iOS, Android and PC with cross-platform functionality.

In One Punch Man: World, players can look forward to reliving the first season of One Punch Man in a whole new way, with expanded scenes along with a City Z that players can explore. If you're located in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and the Nordics, you can currently pre-register for the game on Windows PC.

While you wait, why not check out more action games on our curated list?

“The most ambitious Crunchyroll Games title to date, One Punch Man: World is an immersive online action game that transports players into the universe of One-Punch Man,” says Terry Li, General Manager of Crunchyroll Games and Senior Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. “The game, developed by Perfect World, brings iconic characters and abilities to life with premiere production values that we are excited to unleash on anime fans and gamers.”

The game features fan-fave characters as well as a Hero Association hub where players can make friends and go on challenging raids together. There will also be plenty of mini-games and side-quests to dive into around the city for cool in-game goodies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for One Punch Man: World on the official website. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.