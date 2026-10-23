Dispatch brings choose-your-own superhero shenanigans to mobile this winter

Dispatch, the hit choose-your-own superhero adventure game, is coming to mobile

Manage your team of would-be heroes and try not to get punched in the face

Play Robert, formerly Mecha Man in pursuit of revenge, and a paycheck

Who wouldn't want to be a superhero? Fly through the air, bend steel with your bare hands, or any variety of other crazy powers. But while the fantasy may be fun, there's a less glamorous side of superheroism when you really think about it, which is precisely what Dispatch does as it comes to mobile this December 9th!

You play as Robert, formerly Mecha Man, who joins the Superhero Dispatch Network when his suit is destroyed and must wrangle a group of oddball, would-be superheroes into an effective crime-fighting force. Dispatch is the hit, choose-your-own-adventure style narrative game that sees you navigating an atypical office job while guiding your team of heroes to fight crime and save people.

The Telltale successor

Dispatch was a bona fide hit when it first released, and it's difficult to imagine it's only been a year since it launched. And with the fact that it's the spiritual successor to the FMV games of the 90s, it's no surprise that Dispatch is also coming to mobile. There's not much to render other than the UI, after all.

Of course, with those production values also comes a pretty hefty price tag. Dispatch will be available on iOS and Android December 9th for a whopping $19.99. But if you're sceptical, you can actually play the first four episodes entirely for free, to see if you've got a taste for it!

Dispatch is one of those games that everyone has been telling me I have to play. And who knows? Maybe, now that it's coming to mobile, I'll take the chance to jump in and see what it's all about.

Looking for some other great releases to play that have just launched? Not sure where to start? Well, lucky you, because we've got our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, which we think are worth a look!