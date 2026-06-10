Tiny Aquarium adds drifting cherry blossom petals in new Sakura update

Spring may be over...

Tiny Aquarium introduces Sakura-themed visuals and effects

Five new fish species and eleven decorations expand your tank

Petals badge adds a constant cherry blossom animation to your setup

Pink cherry blossom petals drifting through a fish tank. The Sakura update for Tiny Aquarium adds a few things, but that's the one that catches.

Five new fish species and eleven new decorations are in, along with the Petals badge that produces the effect. Five new types is a decent addition in a game where the fish are the whole thing, and the badge sits in your gallery emitting petals continuously.

You'll either love that on sight or be looking for the off switch. The eleven decorations round it out if you're in the middle of building something new.

If you haven’t heard, Tiny Aquarium is an idle fish tank sim. You're hatching and raising fish, breeding new species, and trading as you go. Tiny Mode sits the aquarium on your screen while you do other things, so you'll end up watching fish potter about during whatever you were supposed to be concentrating on.

There's a social side too - visit other tanks, trade fish, join community events and challenges. People put some really strange setups together, and it's worth having a nose around when you get the chance.

There's a fishing minigame in here too. Tiny game, mini-game. It works. Head out for species that don't come through breeding, upgrade your rod and ship over time, and do it alone or alongside friends and strangers while you browse other tanks. More to it under the surface than it suggests.

Everything runs in real time, fish growing and resources building, whether you're in-app or not. The Sakura update landed less than two weeks after the mobile launch, so the pace is pretty decent.

Tiny Aquarium is free on the App Store and Google Play.

Our picks for the top simulation games on Android have plenty more to dig into if you need something else to half-watch.