Omniheroes unveils announcement teaser, global release date confirmed for august 9th

You awake to find yourself surrounded by the cries of war and the clashing of swords in the distance. As the flames consume the world around you, you venture out into battle yourself, only to find yourself overwhelmed by the demons pounding at the door. Thankfully, you stumble into Spear Vindicator Jerald along the way, so you join forces to save Mythoria - and maybe even recover your own memory along the way.

The 2023 highly anticipated casual strategy fantasy RPG, has just unveiled its official Announcement Teaser, marking the countdown to its global launch on August 9th!

The Omniguardian and his Valkyries

In this enchanting game, players will embark on a thrilling adventure in a world dominated by seven powerful female warriors known as the Valkyries. These heroines, each with their unique skills and personalities, will take you on an epic journey filled with captivating battles and heartwarming interactions.

The game's distinctive art style, carefully crafted by the talented team at OMNIDREAM, showcases a blend of light and dark elements, creating a captivating atmosphere that promises to keep players immersed in the game for hours.

Synergise your forces and fight for the light

These synergies offer a special boon during combat in that having certain party members in your roster can buff up your defences, increase your damage, grant you extra protection via shields and so on. For instance, being able to pull Bastet and Medusa from the summons pool will add to your Mystifiers collection, granting you some crucial DoT damage and allowing your team to ignore DEF. This synergy boost also offers Continuous Team Healing to increase your survivability in a pinch.

On the other hand, Jerald himself - along with the ranged warrior Diana whom you'll recruit early on in the game - will add to your Valiantors Synergy Archive, granting an increase in Physical Damage for the whole party.

Awaken your power as the Omniguardian

Given the auto-battling nature of the game, you'll be able to collect bountiful rewards even when you're logged off. These can then be used to power up your heroes - each one boasting stunning CG visuals, gorgeous skill animations, and cool character portraits - with a single no-frills tap. You can also equip them with gear and enhance these items from resources obtained via the raid dungeons.

In particular, the Forgotten Land lets you clear different Trial instances to claim idle rewards, while the Palace of Penrose puts your battle prowess to the test in progressively difficult underground levels out of 100 floors.

Pre-register now to score IRL rewards

If that all sounds like it's right up your alley, you can join over 880,000 players who have already pre-registered for Omniheroes on the official website. Now on its third week, the special pre-registration event will be giving away real-life goodies with its "Valkyrie's Bestowal" event - all you have to do is sign up to stand a chance to win $100 Amazon Cards. There will be 99 lucky winners who can nab these cards as a reward, while 10 pre-registrants will win an iPhone 14 Pro 512GB. As a consolation, 777 free draws will also be given away.

If you feel like Lady Luck is on your side, you can pre-register for Omniheroes now!