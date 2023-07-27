Omniheroes Interview - Developer OMNIDREAM discusses the rewards and challenges that await in its upcoming, casual, fantasy, strategy RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Omniheroes is the upcoming, high-fantasy, casual, strategy RPG that tasks players with forming teams of distinguished heroes and leading them into turn-based, automated battles in an effort to unite five warring factions and vanquish evil invaders determined to destroy the world.

To help settle you into the role of saviour of the world, you’ll receive the support of over 100 beautifully designed heroes that you can summon, train, and assemble into deadly teams. What’s more, they’ll be backed by a unique Multiple Synergy System that unifies their talents allowing them to rain even greater destruction upon your enemies.

Whilst we can speculate ad infinitum about the heroes we’ll be treated to, the prowess they’ll possess in battle, or the relish we can expect upon seeing them demolish their opponents, we felt it would be more informative to allow the game’s developer, OMNIDREAM, to detail exactly what their upcoming RPG has in store for us with an exclusive interview. Here’s what we learned.

First and foremost, what makes our game truly unique is its art style. For both our company and myself, this is the first time we have ventured into creating an original art style for a mobile game. Previously, we often received clear instructions, so this was a significant challenge for us. When faced with this challenge, it was quite tricky to navigate. However, we eventually discovered some opportunities and embarked on a journey of learning and exploration. We decided to first establish a unified direction for the overall style and then deconstruct it into various elements. One such concept we explored was the notion of a subtle dark aesthetic. We deconstructed it in terms of drawing techniques, visual presentation, and even some design aspects. Once we deconstructed and established these guidelines, our team members could follow this framework to create the desired style, ensuring a consistent approach. This approach allowed us to achieve a distinct art style, particularly in the selection and design elements of the seven Valkyries.

As for the gameplay, we aim to create a mobile game that is both relaxing and capable of keeping players engaged for the long term. By "relaxing," I mean that players can enjoy our game without feeling pressured or burdened. They can pick it up and put it down at their convenience. However, even if they haven't had time to play for a while, when they do want to come back and play, they can quickly catch up and continue to find enjoyment.

At the same time, we recognize that for players to stay engaged in the long run, the game needs to provide consistent enjoyment. We want the game to offer sufficient depth in gameplay, along with a continuous stream of fresh content. So, another standout feature of Omniheroes is its unique Synergy system, inspired by the auto chess genre. While the synergy feature is a common gameplay mechanic in RPGs, what sets us apart is that each hero in our game has 3-4 distinct synergies. By strategically combining the various synergies of the five heroes in your team comp, you can unlock a multitude of ever-changing synergy effects. These effects can be used to overcome different challenges and obstacles throughout the game. It's a journey full of surprises and anticipation, where each Synergy formed brings players closer to unlocking the game's full potential.

One of the biggest challenges we faced during development was that turn-based combat has many classic mechanics that players are already familiar with., Therefore, it was crucial for us to deliver a fresh and innovative game experience. However, this proved to be incredibly challenging, as we went through nearly 20 different combat strategy designs, none of which fully met our satisfaction.

The Synergy system, which I just mentioned, took us nearly six months of continuous repetition and player testing. It was an intricate process that required us to carefully consider the interplay between gameplay mechanics, character traits, and the immersive world we had crafted.

The development and fine-tuning of Omniheroes has been a journey of unwavering patience and meticulous craftsmanship. It took us almost 3 years, from the very beginning, to dedicate ourselves to carving out every intricate detail, ensuring that the art style and gameplay resonate with players on a profound level. It required countless repetitions and a steadfast commitment to excellence. We painstakingly refined the art style, refining each brushstroke and pixel, until it perfectly embodied the vision we had in mind. The same level of care was given to shaping the gameplay, meticulously balancing mechanics and features to create an engaging and immersive experience. Even in terms of language versions, we have prepared over ten game localization languages to ensure a seamless gaming experience for users in various regions. Furthermore, we have plans to release at least 20 more language versions in the future, catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of our global player base.

We are proud of the result, it is a labour of love, where every aspect of Omniheroes has been sculpted to deliver an extraordinary adventure that will captivate players from the moment they embark on this epic journey.

My personal favourite is Glorious Valkyrie Marina, the mermaid. She exudes a sense of joy and freedom that resonates deeply with me. And, she's the daughter of the ocean, did you know that the oceans cover 70% of the Earth's surface, yet our understanding of them is still limited to less than 5%?

Throughout my life, I have always been fascinated by the ocean and held a profound reverence for its vastness. This unique connection has shaped my emotional attachment to the mermaid character, evoking both longing and awe.

Omniheroes will be released as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases available. It’s global launch is expected for mid-August and, in the meantime, any players interested in giving the game a try are encouraged to pre-register via the official website, where in-game and IRL awards await as part of the on-going “Valkyrie Bestowal” event, including: 777 free draws, and a chance to win a $100 Amazon Card and iPhone 14 Pro 512GB.