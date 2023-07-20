Upcoming, casual strategy, and Google Play Global Featured RPG Omniheroes drops first-look gameplay video

Preferred Partner Feature

OMNIDREAM is currently holding the 2nd week of pre-registration sign-ups for Omniheroes, the studio's upcoming, heroic, fantasy, RPG. Coming soon to iOS and Android, the colourful title tasks players with fighting back against the forces of evil across vibrant visuals and a rich fantasy world.

In Omniheroes, players can look forward to collecting a wide variety of beautifully designed characters that each have their own backstory and unique abilities. In particular, the first-look gameplay video showcases Valkyrie, Faction, and Rune Synergies along with stunning character models and portraits for both heroes and villains, with engaging cutscenes that add to the impressive production quality of the title.

Combat is a casual yet strategic 5v5 affair, with convenient auto-battles and a fast growth system that does away with the daily grind. Players can also increase their bonds with the valkyries during their down time, or engage in endless dungeons and roguelike combat.

As for the pre-registration, players can look forward to the Valkyrie's Bestowal rewards that include 777 free draws plus a chance to score $100 Amazon Card x99 and iPhone 14 Pro 512GB x10.

If you're eager to get your hands on these awesome goodies as soon as the Google Play-recommended game is out, you can sign-up and pre-register for Omniheroes on the official website. You can also stay updated with all the latest developments by joining the game’s community of followers on Twitter, Facebook, and Discord.