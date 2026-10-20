The House of Tesla has you unlocking the secrets of the enigmatic scientist, out now

The House of Tesla is finally out now on iOS and Android

Step into the Wardenclyffe facility and explore its sprawling mechanical halls

Solve fiendishly difficult puzzles while enjoying fully 3D-rendered scenes

Blue Brain Games has offered plenty of ways to challenge even the most devoted puzzle fans. Most recently, it was unravelling the works of famed Renaissance scientist Leonardo Da Vinci. Now, you'll finally step into The House of Tesla as the new 3D puzzler arrives on iOS and Android today!

The House of Tesla follows a similar format to Blue Brain Games' hit trilogy, House of Da Vinci. You'll explore the sprawling Wardenclyffe facility, solving puzzles in first-person and uncovering the mystery of the rise and fall of one of Tesla's most ambitious dreams in his pursuit of the power of electricity.

No, not that kind of Tesla

As I've mentioned before, Nikola Tesla has become regarded as something like a magician in modern pop culture. Fortunately, The House of Tesla sticks to a mostly realistic depiction, with intricate mechanical puzzles for you to solve and even a device that helps you trace the flow of electricity throughout the facility.

In many ways, Blue Brain Games' puzzlers are a natural evolution of the point-and-click adventure, but immerse you much further into the world with fully 3D-rendered environments and the ability to freely pan around the scene rather than looking at a simple static image.

And, of course, Blue Brain Games take more of a Myst-like approach to their puzzles. So don't fret about rubber chicks and pulleys, because rather than item collection, you'll be focused squarely on solving fiendishly difficult puzzles. But, no doubt that's exactly what you want if you're grabbing The House of Tesla, now on iOS and Android.

In the meantime, if it's still not enough to even touch the sides for puzzle-hungry players, don't fret because there's plenty more where that came from. Check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see some of our other choice picks!