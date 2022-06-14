Ocean - The place in your heart lets you relax with an idle underwater adventure, now open for pre-registration

Ligensoft has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Ocean - The place in your heart, the studio's relaxing idle clicker that takes players on a surreal underwater adventure. The aquarium game lets players collect a host of undersea companions, as well as interact with them in a variety of ways.

In Ocean - The place in your heart, players follow the tale of Luna as she embarks on a deep-sea adventure into the abyss. There are more than 100 fishy friends to collect, which include humpback whales, clownfish, giant squids, blue tangs, manta rays, sea turtles and more.

Players can also ride sea turtles, hang out with underwater buddies, grow their own ocean garden, nurture corals and anemones, collect hearts and more. Of course, given the idle nature of the game, players can simply watch as their underwater habitat thrives on its own, and enjoy the critters coming to life to destress and wash all of their worries away.

Based on the official trailer, you can ride different kinds of sea friends without worrying about any kind of conflict here. Essentially, you can grab onto the fin of a shark and swim with it through the waters, or sit atop a huge whale simply marveling at the peaceful expanse of blue around you. The relaxing music accompanies you in the background as well, serenading you as you make your underwater journey.

If you're eager to give it a go, Ocean - The place in your heart is now open for pre-registration on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to know more about the game's visuals.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best idle games on Android phones and tablets?