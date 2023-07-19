O-VOID lets you leap through random circular levels in a minimalist runner, out now on mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Gearhead Games has announced the official launch of O-VOID, the studio's colourful action runner that boasts minimal vibes and plenty of platforming perils. Players will have to leap over obstacles across circular levels that will put their sense of direction to the test.

In O-VOID, players can look forward to feverishly, fast-paced tapping to leap through ever revolving levels that switch direction and rhythm to keep you guessing. In each level, they'll have to navigate a circle that might just flip upside down to spice things up a bit, or aim to survive the randomly generated levels that will challenge their geometry skills. There are also unlockable customisations to tinker around with, along with leaderboards that players can climb to compete with other like-minded individuals across the globe.

Top it all off with a catchy chiptune soundtrack and it's bound to be a unique little treat in your pocket. Is your precision platforming prowess up to the task?

If you're keen on giving it a go, O-VOID is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's an ad-supported, free-to-play title that comes with the option of removing ads with a one-off purchase of $2.99. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.