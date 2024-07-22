Numito is a new tile-sliding equation-solving math puzzler, out now for iOS and Android

A treat for maths fans (if there are any)

Numito is a new tile-sliding and equation-solving puzzle game

Move tiles up and down to form correct equations to reach target numbers

Daily challenges and different objectives change up the number-crunching gameplay

Numito is the latest in a long line of quirky puzzle games to pop up on our radar over the recent months. And it's also one of the games our resident YouTube guru Scott has been covering over on the official PocketGamer channel!

To give you a basic overview of Numito without simply recapping Scott's video, Numito is a simple math game where you need to create and solve an equation in order to reach a target number. Simple, right? Well, as anyone who's failed GCSE maths can tell you, not really.

Some people can easily grasp maths, and for some, it's the most incomprehensible mess possible. Fortunately for either camp, Numito features both the simple and fast-paced, as well as the intense and analytical. And with each solved puzzle you also get some neat, maths-themed facts!

As you can see from Scott's video, Numito is packed with a surprising number of features. As with other puzzle games, like Worldle, you have your daily levels to complete and compare times with friends, and a variety of game modes. You won't just be reaching a certain number, but also accomplishing sums under certain strict requirements.

Whether or not you resonate with Numito will depend entirely on how good at maths you are, and whether or not you enjoy that skill. But we reckon it's worth a look, so take a look at Scott's gameplay above, and then check out Numito; available now for the iOS App Store and on Android!

