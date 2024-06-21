Not Chess for iOS gets a new update that makes it even more NOT chess

A new spin on a board-game classic

Not Chess, the un-chess-like take on the classic board game, has received a new update

Quality-of-life features have been added, alongside a whole new game mode

Sequence mode challenges you to make the most of limited moves to collect coins

Not Chest for iOS, the game that is emphatically not like the classic board game of chess, has gotten a new update with a number of quality-of-life fixes, a new game mode and more! So let's find out how exactly developer Crevasse has mixed up the classic chess formula once more.

The biggest addition is the new Sequence mode. Mixing up the already unconventional gameplay of Not Chess, this mode requires you to collect all the coins on the board with a limited number of moves at your disposal. But with every coin, your piece will transform back to a pawn, so you'll need to plan carefully to make your way in time.

Meanwhile, quality-of-life changes include the ability to quickly jump from level to level, the ability to hide guides in the settings and more! Small things, but add them up and Not Chess gets even better, and more refined, as you go.

Not Chess is not the first game to do a new spin on the chest. But it is one of a few we've seen crop up recently that offer some pretty exciting ways to change up the ordinary gameplay of the classic board game in some unexpected ways.

Chess Twist, for example, offers randomly generated boards that drastically change up gameplay. But Not Chess definitely has the most innovative taken we think we've seen thus far.

