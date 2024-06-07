Take on the classic game with a new, bizarre look in Chess Twist for iOS

This ain't your grandmother's chessboard

Certain things are true in this world: water is wet, the sky is blue, and chess is a bit boring. Okay, the last one is probably up for debate but there's a significant portion of the population who definitely believe it.

For those people, today's subject is sure to change that perception. After all, if you need to liven up chess, what better way than to liven up the board? That's what developer Guillaumes Jacque Fradin has done with Chess Twist, out now for iOS!

Chess Twist sidesteps the usual method that 'chess with a difference games' do by leaving the rules untouched. Instead, it's the board that has changed, becoming warped, twisted and extended, with procedural generation producing a different board each time.

At the moment, Chess Twist is fairly barebones, with player-versus-player and AI opponents available. However, already we have to admit this is an intriguing concept with an instantly striking visual style to go along with it.

As we said, trying to make chess more interesting is nothing new, but most games decide to mess with the rules, or just give it a visual overhaul to be more exciting - think of stuff like Battlechess, for example. But Chess Twist is instantly intriguing because of the possibilities it presents with these new board combinations.

At the same time, this may be a bit too bold for some players, and even in 2024, this beautiful game has its fans despite or perhaps because of its limitations. So trying to build an audience for such a brutally strange version of Chess could be difficult. But if you want to give it a try for yourself, find it on the App Store and have a go!

