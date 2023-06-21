Craft your legacy and your homestead in Daisho: Survival of a Samurai, the Japanese-themed action RPG out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Colossi Games (of Gladiators: Survival in Rome fame) has officially launched Daisho: Survival of a Samurai, the studio's exploration-slash-role-playing game set in feudal Japan. Players can look forward to diving into the Sengoku era, as they battle past countless enemies and fight to navigate the tricky waters of a raging war in the 16th century.

In Daisho: Survival of a Samurai, you'll step into the shoes of a female protagonist on her quest to aid Oda Nobunaga in uniting Japan. The road to success is paved with power struggles and bandit strife, however, as you'll have to rebuild your home and manage resources along the way to survive.

The game features a mix of exploration, village building, and worker management as well, all presented with gorgeous visuals and an equally gorgeous soundtrack of Japanese-inspired period music, that showcase the ins and outs of that period. It also offers a more casual approach as opposed to the frenetic pace of hardcore survival games, making for a more relaxed experience.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Daisho: Survival of a Samurai on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and players who log in during the launch month can get their hands on an upgraded fire katana once they reach the village for the first time.