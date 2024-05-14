Nexus: Nebula Echoes opens pre-registration sign-ups for the upcoming cyberpunk MMORPG

Can humans and AI truly coexist?

Magic Network Limited has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Nexus: Nebula Echoes, the studio's upcoming MMORPG on iOS and Android. The sci-fi title boasts plenty of cyberpunk vibes as you explore the neon-lit city in the midst of futuristic tech and cybernetic monsters lurking around every corner.

In Nexus: Nebula Echoes, you're thrust into the growing conflict between humans and AI within a vast metropolis. What does it truly mean to be human, and how much are you willing to sacrifice in the name of freedom and love?

During the pre-registration phase, you can look forward to nabbing 50 Redgems x1, Medium Halidom Originite x2, 100K Starium x3 and more. You can use these resources not only to boost your combat power but also to tinker around with the vast customisation options for your character's appearance and profession.

For social butterflies, you'll be happy to know that the game also offers deep multiplayer content where you can join forces with other players to take down epic bosses and even go on rave parties together.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Nexus: Nebula Echoes on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.