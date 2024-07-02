On PocketGamer.fun this week: Sci-fi worlds, superhero power fantasies and Squad Busters

This week we dip into the future with some sci-fi-themed games

We also celebrate the joys of superheroes

Supercell's Squad Busters is our Game of the Week

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Sci-fi settings to take you out of this world

Channel your inner Iron Man with these superhero games

Game of the Week

Squad Busters

Check out PocketGamer.fun