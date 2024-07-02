On PocketGamer.fun this week: Sci-fi worlds, superhero power fantasies and Squad Busters

- This week we dip into the future with some sci-fi-themed games
- We also celebrate the joys of superheroes
- Supercell's Squad Busters is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Sci-fi settings to take you out of this world
We often focus on specific game genres with our lists on PocketGamer.fun
, but this week we're doing something a little different. Instead, we're looking at sci-fi, celebrating the idea of visiting unknown planets and technology that seems a long way off. That also means you can expect to find a variety of games, including turn-based RPGs and choose your own adventures. So, hopefully, there's something on there for everyone.
Channel your inner Iron Man with these superhero games
Not long ago, it seemed everyone was into superhero movies, specifically the MCU. Leaping from the comics to the big screen broke characters like Iron Man and Thor into the mainstream as the entire world seemed to become invested in the Infinity Stones arc. While that's died down now, we can all agree that superheroes are still awesome, and games about them can deliver on the power fantasy front if done well. We've gathered a few of those into a list on PocketGamer.fun
.
Game of the Week
Squad Busters
Supercell's first global launch in some time is out in the wild now, already racking up some impressive download numbers. Unsurprisingly, it's also great fun, expertly blending elements of various genres together to create something that feels distinct. It certainly impressed Iwan in his Squad Busters review
, so check that out if you're on the fence.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.