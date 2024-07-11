Which game is the 2024 Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award winner?

You have until July 22nd to help pick one of the 20 finalists

Voting for the PG People's Choice Awards 2024 is still open

Shine a spotlight of support on your best game of the past 18 months

Voting closes Monday, July 22nd

Want to know the winner of this year's PG People's Choice Award?

So do we, but our time machine refuses to work. Still, we can tell you which of the 20 finalists is in the lead.

Actually, we can't. Sorry. However, we can let you know who's in with a chance to snag the award:

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Dawncaster

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hokai: Star Rail

Honor of Kings

Last War: Survival Game

Legend of Mushroom

Lego Hill Climb Adventures

Monopoly Go

Monster Hunter Now

Paper Trail

Peridot

SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!

Squad Busters

Star Wars: Hunters

Teeny Tiny Town

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

What the Car?

Whiteout Survival

What we can say is that you've all been voting in your thousands – thank you – and, currently, there are two contenders sharing a very healthy margin over their competitors.

But we have also been running this yearly since 2018 and remember we've seen seemingly untouchable majorities overturned in the final days in a way that even former Conservative MP Liz Truss would struggle to match.

Which is one way of confirming, were it needed, that most obvious of statements: every vote counts. And if you don't exercise your right to vote, you can't complain when your favourite game doesn't take home the award.