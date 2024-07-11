Which game is the 2024 Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award winner?
You have until July 22nd to help pick one of the 20 finalists
- Voting for the PG People's Choice Awards 2024 is still open
- Shine a spotlight of support on your best game of the past 18 months
- Voting closes Monday, July 22nd
Want to know the winner of this year's PG People's Choice Award?
So do we, but our time machine refuses to work. Still, we can tell you which of the 20 finalists is in the lead.
Actually, we can't. Sorry. However, we can let you know who's in with a chance to snag the award:
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
- Dawncaster
- Football Manager 2024 Mobile
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Hokai: Star Rail
- Honor of Kings
- Last War: Survival Game
- Legend of Mushroom
- Lego Hill Climb Adventures
- Monopoly Go
- Monster Hunter Now
- Paper Trail
- Peridot
- SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!
- Squad Busters
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Teeny Tiny Town
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- What the Car?
- Whiteout Survival
What we can say is that you've all been voting in your thousands – thank you – and, currently, there are two contenders sharing a very healthy margin over their competitors.
But we have also been running this yearly since 2018 and remember we've seen seemingly untouchable majorities overturned in the final days in a way that even former Conservative MP Liz Truss would struggle to match.
Which is one way of confirming, were it needed, that most obvious of statements: every vote counts. And if you don't exercise your right to vote, you can't complain when your favourite game doesn't take home the award.
Even if you think your choice of finalists doesn't stand a chance, give them your support before voting closes at 11:59pm on Monday, July 22nd. Because you simply never know…