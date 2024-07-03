Don't forget to vote… for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2024

In a big election year, the most important vote is for your favourite gaming experience

Voting is live for the PG People's Choice Awards 2024

Champion the best of the past 18 months by making your voice heard

Voting closes Monday, July 22nd

Political historians will likely miss the fact that two major transatlantic elections have effectively aligned themselves on either side of the PG People's Choice Award this year.

But we see. We know.

And we get it. As the only category of the PG Mobile Games Awards in association with Gamelight (run by our industry-focused sibling site, PocketGamer.biz) that is nominated for and voted on for by Pocket Gamer readers, it is always a hotly contested affair that draws thousands of wildly differing opinions.

This year is proving no different – the votes are pouring in and already there is little to separate most of the 20 varied and deserving entries.

If previous editions are an indication, this will eventually narrow to just a handful of contenders as we approach the deadline but those are always separated by fewer votes than you might imagine – so every voice counts.

You have until 11:59 pm on Monday, July 22nd, to make yours heard.

(After that, the game with the most votes will get announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards swanky sit-down ceremony on August 20th in Cologne.)