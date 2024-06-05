Time's running out: name YOUR Game of the Year for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2024

Nominations for gaming high point of past 18 months close midnight June 17th

Call us psychic, but 12 months from now you'll probably be thinking: Squad Busters.

Right now, though, we'd like to look to the past rather than predict the future. And if you're happy to step away from Supercell's latest for a moment and join us in this retrospective expedition, we would love to discover your favourite gaming experience of 2023/24.

Nominations for the PG People's Choice Award are live and, as ever, the award focuses on getting actual players to shout out the mobile games that impressed them the most (full context: it's all part of the PG Mobile Games Awards, run by our industry-focused sibling site, PocketGamer.biz).

We typically look back at the previous 12 months but, because of the awards' move to August this year, we're also looping in the first six months of 2024.

So that's one-and-a-half years of glorious gaming gratification. There is obviously more to remember, more to pick from… and perhaps you'll end up unable to narrow it down to a single experience.

Not a problem: nominate them all.

That won't break any rules. And neither will any submission that aligns with the following:

Nominated games must have received a full launch between January 2023 and June 2024

Nominated games must have been available on iOS or Android platforms

The closing date for nominations is Monday, June 17th, 2024

We'll then gather up all the entries, work out the finalists, and showcase these for you to vote on – starting towards the end of June.

Once that's done, the winner will be revealed during the PG Mobile Games Awards on August 20th.

But that's looking to the future again. For now, it's nomination time.