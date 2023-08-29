Meet the Pocket Gamer Team at PGC Helsinki 2023

Next month, on September 12th and 13th, Pocket Gamer Connects 2023 will take place in Helsinki, Finland, the home of mobile gaming. It's an annual conference known for networking opportunities, fabulous talks, panels, and parties for those who want to spend as little time in their hotel room as possible.

However, this year, there's a new addition to our Helsinki event – the Journalist Bar. If you've ever attended Pocket Gamer Connects London, you might be familiar already. But, if not, read on to learn why you should consider booking an appointment or swinging by in the afternoon if you're a developer attending the conference.

The Journalist Bar is a chance for developers to get their games in front of the media and chat with us for around 15 minutes. You can spend that time discussing whatever topic springs to mind, such as how to create the perfect press kit or when to start reaching out for coverage. Alternatively, if you'd like feedback on your game, we'd be happy to give you our thoughts.

If you are attending Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023 and would like to speak to us, there are two ways you can go about it. The first is by booking an appointment. To do so, simply go to this Google Form and fill in all the details, including your preferred time slot. Then, closer to the event, I will reach out to everyone individually to agree and confirm appointments. They will be made on a first-come-first-served basis, but I hope we can find a time that works for everyone.

If not, or if you don't like your calendar bulging with various scheduled meetings, there is the option to pop by in the afternoon. All scheduled appointments will take place in the morning, while the afternoon is for walk-ins so you can stroll over, and if someone's free, we'll be happy to chat about all things related to your game.

If you're not signed up to attend PGC Helsinki 2023 and are considering a visit, check out the dedicated website for more information. For those attending, do consider making a trip to the journalist bar. I hope to see you there!