Upcoming racing game Oh Baby Kart to feature SpongeBob and friends for a limited time

Complete in-race quests and boss battles

Game developer Oh Baby! Games has announced that its first title, Oh Baby Kart, will enter closed beta for Windows and macOS on December 14, with plans to arrive on console and mobile next year. Oh Baby! Games is partnering with Paramount Global and Nickelodeon to bring the famous denizens of Bikini Bottom to the upcoming racer. For a limited time, you'll be able to play as SpongeBob, Patr ck and Mr. Krabs and have access to a Bikini Bottom map.

Oh Baby Kart will feature over twenty playable characters and 26 courses as of the start of the beta. You can make your cart your own with hundreds of kart customization options. With its debut title, Oh Baby! Games aim to revolutionize the kart racing genre by offering interweaving storylines across various maps and game modes. In addition, it will feature a racer talent system. Each playable character has a unique passive trait and can utilize various ultimate abilities.

Further, the developer promises that Oh Baby Kart will receive seasonal updates that will add characters, tracks and other content. You’ll also be able to compete against friends with cross-platform matchmaking and utilize the in-game social chat system.

Oh Baby Kart features multiple game modes beyond the traditional Grand Prix and Duo racing modes. You can participate in boss battle races and complete in-race quests. The game’s Asynchronous PvP mode lets you compete to beat other player’s best times to move up on the leaderboard.

It will be available via the custom Oh Baby! Games launcher as well as through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Additionally, Oh Baby Kart will launch on mobile and consoles in 2024. Stay up to date on the latest Oh Baby Kart news by following Oh Baby! Games on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.