Pocket Gamer Awards 2022: Vote for your favourite games of the year now

As we mentioned a few weeks ago, the Pocket Gamer Awards are back for 2022, and we're drawing closer to crowner this year's winners. The nomination stage has now closed, which means voting is underway. So, head to the voting page to ensure your favourite games get the credit they deserve.

There are 24 categories this year, celebrating everything from the best games from each genre to the developers that make them. We've also decided to highlight community tools that prove invaluable when gaming and even the communities themselves. Don't wait too long. Voting is only open until the end of November.

In case you're new, the road to the Pocket Gamer Awards is a three-step process.

The nominations are now in, so a big thank you to everyone who took the time to vote. We have poured through all the nominations to create finalists for each category.

Voting is currently underway and will remain open until the end of November. Using your excellent nominations, we have created shortlists for each category, so feel free to vote for as many as you like. Whether you're a platform aficionado or know everything about Roblox, I'm sure there's a category you have a strong opinion about.

On 5th December, we will reveal the winners. All of them will be chosen by you, the mobile gaming public. Celebrating great mobile games from the year past is a great way to start the countdown toward the end of the year, so don't miss out!

On top of the awards, there will also be a new entry into our Hall of Fame category. This particular honour will be chosen by the Pocket Gamer editorial team. Last year Angry Birds took home the prize. So you can expect an equally prestigious winner in 2022.