NetEase Connects 2022 recap - Everything we learned from NetEase's latest conference

NetEase's annual Connects event has just wrapped up and we've got the low down on everything that was announced. There were several updates for existing games alongside some announcements for some intriguing new titles. Aside from this article, we've also covered some of the newly announced game sin articles of their own:

Dead by Daylight Mobile

We received some news about news for the popular asymmetrical horror title. Dead By Daylight mobile is going to receive an update in Western regions soon, with a new test also on its way.

LifeAfter

The survival game will get even bigger this summer with an expansion called Toward the Unknown. It will introduce new gameplay modes, and outfits while promising to deliver tougher combat encounters. You can check out a teaser trailer below.

Infinite Lagrange

Infinite Lagrange is set to receive an update this summer that adds a Legacy concept to the sci-fi MMO. This means that you can hunt for legacy items and then use them to improve and develop your forces.

Badlanders

NetEase's survival looter shooter's latest update introduces a new mechanic focused around escaping. Alongside being the last person standing, you can now succeed by being airlifted out of the map with as much loot as you can carry. Elsewhere, the new trade feature allows you to buy and sell supplies alongside creating unique weapons using high-grade equipment.

Identity V

The popular survival horror title announced yet another collaboration. This time it is with Japanese steampunk artist Mitsuji Kamata, meaning you can expect new costume designs using that theme.

ZOZ: Final Hour

The promising third-person shooter is now open for regional testing, so head to the game's official site if you're interested in learning more. If you're unfamiliar with ZOZ: Final Hour, check out our article from last year

Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

The midsummer festival event will soon arrive in Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, bringing new legends and stories. You will team up with everybody's favourite wizard, Gandalf, and help him put on a spectacular firework display. Beyond that, Merry and Pippin need your help making some classic Hobbit cuisine.

Ace Racer

Ace Racer is a promising arcade driving game with over-the-top action and ludicrous abilities. While a release date wasn't announced, we did learn that a second beta test will take place in June.

Vikingard

The recently released Vikingard will receive a new expansion called Midsummer in June that promises plenty of new content.

Lost Light

The popular survival shooter will soon receive an update that adds female characters, new clothes, guns, armour, and shelter skins. Beyond that, during Q3 of this year, an iOS version will be tested. It will be a closed test, so you will need to sign up on the official website if you want to get involved.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Finally, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened received a new trailer, which you can watch below. We also learned that it will release for PC and mobile sometime in 2022, though nothing more specific than that.