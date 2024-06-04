On PocketGamer.fun this week: Gardening, games you can enjoy offline and Hamster Inn

- This week we check out some gardening-themed game
- We also recommend several games you can enjoy whether you have a connection or not
- Hamster Inn is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Green fingers on the go
With summer coming up, some of you might be turning your attention to your garden, relishing the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. For the rest of us, particularly those who burn easily, the heat side of things is a little off-putting. Despite that, the relaxing nature of the hobby does appeal to me. The solution? Digital gardening, of course. So, we've made a list of some great gardening games you can enjoy on mobile over on PocketGamer.fun
.
Games for when you're disconnected
It's common for games to require a connection to the internet, either through Wi-Fi or 5G (your G number may vary). Most of the time, you probably don't notice this, especially if you live somewhere with stellar mobile coverage. However, there are times when you might not be able to play your favourite games, like if you're on a plane. So for those occasions, we've created a list of games you can enjoy without Wi-Fi
.
Game of the Week
Hamster Inn
Who doesn't like hamsters? They're unreasonably cute and are admirably content running in a little wheel that never goes anywhere. So when Hamster Inn popped up on my radar, I was instantly sold. Running a business where your job is to give these critters a pleasant stay? What's not to like? Will Quick agreed in his glowing Hamster Inn review
, which you can check out to learn more.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.