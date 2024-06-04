On PocketGamer.fun this week: Gardening, games you can enjoy offline and Hamster Inn

This week we check out some gardening-themed game

We also recommend several games you can enjoy whether you have a connection or not

Hamster Inn is our Game of the Week

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Green fingers on the go

Games for when you're disconnected

Game of the Week

Hamster Inn

Check out PocketGamer.fun