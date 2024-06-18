On PocketGamer.fun this week: Football fever, action RPGs, and Paper Trail

- The Euros have kicked off, so we're celebrating by highlighting some football games
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Enjoying the Euros? Indulge in football fever with these games
Since the Euros have just kicked off, we thought now was a great time to highlight some of the best football games you can enjoy on your phone. You might be surprised to learn there's a good mixture here. It's not all faithful recreations of the beautiful game aiming for realism. Oh no. We've also got vehicular soccer, a management sim and even a Clash Royale-style approach. Check out our picks over on PocketGamer.fun
Dive deep into a few dungeons with some excellent action RPGs
Exploring dungeons and gaming go hand in hand. There's just something about scurrying about looking for loot to kill waves of enemies that never gets boring. To prove that, we've put together a list of fantastic action RPGs
you can carry around in your pocket. We've aimed to get a good mix of more casual and involved experiences to cater to differing tastes.
Game of the Week
Paper Trail
I'm a sucker for an indie puzzler, especially when they can boast a lovely art style. Paper Trail ticks all of those boxes and brings along a meaningful story to round out the package. It follows Paige, an aspiring academic capable of folding the world like a piece of paper. Using this unusual power, you will rearrange the world to create paths to travel along. It's a great addition to Netflix's growing gaming catalogue and you can learn more about it in Iwan's Paper Trail review
