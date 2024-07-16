On PocketGamer.fun this week: Difficult games, celebrating Plug in Digital and Braid, Anniversary Edition

- On Pocket Gamer.fun this week, we showcase some deviously difficult games
- We also celebrate Plug in Digital's efforts in bringing indie gems over to mobile
- Speaking of indies, Braid, Anniversary Edition is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Games for those looking for a challenge
Some people relish a borderline irritating challenge and find that enjoyable. There's that delightful roller coaster of emotion that travels from annoyance to despair and, eventually, elation when you finally overcome that troublesome obstacle. Then it all starts again when the next tricky part rears its ugly head. If you're someone who enjoys that journey, check out our list of difficult games on Pocket Gamer.fun
.
Putting Plug in Digital in the spotlight
Now and then, we enjoy celebrating the efforts of developers and publishers that bring great games to mobile. Today, we're singing the praises of Plug in Digital, a publisher that has ported several stellar indies to phones and shows no sign of slowing down. So, if you're a fan of indie gems, check out our latest list for some great picks
.
Game of the Week
Braid, Anniversary Edition
In 2009, Braid became a puzzle platformer that put indies on the map, providing us with more choices than ever. We didn't have to rely on AAA or AA developers any more. Smaller teams were perfectly capable of releasing fantastic games. The indie scene has only grown in recent years and, for my money, is creating more interesting stuff. So, it's nice to see Braid get a re-release through Netflix, allowing people to return to it after all these years or play it for the first time. How does it hold up? Check out Will's Braid, Anniversary Edition review
to find out.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.