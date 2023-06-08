5 new mobile games to try this week - June 8th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Urban Cards
Players who've always wondered if they've got what it takes to survive the cutthroat world of corporate politics will find plenty to love in Urban Cards, a roguelike deck-builder that lets players do just that. The game features a variety of factions each with its own pros and cons, and players will have to learn how to handle overworked employees, loan sharks, shady hackers, thieving competitors and more to rise to the top.
The game features more than 180 cards and over 20 Events through a procedurally generated campaign.
2
Idoly Pride
This idol management game offers a new narrative that takes place after the original anime, and tasks players with an important role as the manager of Hoshimi Productions. Players will need to organise the idols and make the most of their talents when they go live on stage - plus, they can also discover the idols' various backstories and coming-of-age tales.
The game also features a Photo shooting element where players can take photos of the idols wearing different outfits, whether on stage or in casual everyday scenarios.
3
Kards
Featuring a combination of CCG mechanics and real-world tactics, this World War II-themed title offers players a strategic experience as they duke it out with others across the land or through the skies. The free-to-play title lets players earn all cards as they progress through the game.
KARDS also features different WWII nations, each one with its own set of advantages. Whether they're asserting air superiority as part of the Japanese forces or bringing on the pain with the British fleet, players can tinker around with a variety of tactics to suit their playstyles best.
4
TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena
This real-time strategy game on mobile lets players duke it out against each other in thrilling PvP matches as a free-to-play title on iOS. Players can take their pick from their favourite Transformers using a variety of strategies they can tinker around with to emerge victorious.
The game also features new cards and structures as well as daily and weekly challenges where players can earn tons of in-game goodies, whether they're building their team led by Optimus Prime or wreaking havoc on Cybertron as Megatron.
5
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
Developed by Yacht Club Games and now exclusively available for Netflix members, this puzzle adventure lets players battle their way through foes and blocks to collect relics and rescue their buddies. There are plenty of bosses to take down and dungeons to navigate through, with a unique combat system where players can link enemies to destroy them.
The game also features more than 10 heroes across the Shovel Knight universe, as well as a variety of gear that will help players customise their loadout. There's a 2-player competitive Versus Mode plus a Daily Challenge mode to spice up the gameplay as well.