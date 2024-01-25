5 new mobile games to try this week - January 25th, 2024
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Grift: Scam Tycoon
They say that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but when you're a heartbroken goat, you might just give that saying a run for its money. In Grift: Scam Tycoon, you'll play as the aforementioned scorned goat who turns to a life of crime after being scammed by the ex-love of his life, Gwendolyn Goat. As Henry Horns, you'll do everything in your power to ease the pain in the healthiest way possible - by scamming others on social media in the name of vengeance.
The game also lets you dress up bots to help you with your dastardly deeds. There are more than 40 characters to encounter and a wide variety of accessories you can unlock to level up your scams.
2
Soul Strike!
While there may not be any shortcuts to success in real life, idle RPGs can at least give you some form of instant gratification with one-tap progression without the hardcore grind. That's precisely how the appeal of Com2uS' Soul Strike works, given that - as expected of the genre - you can easily hack and slash through vampires, zombies and dragons and progress through the game with a simple tap.
The game offers idle offline rewards you can reap even when you're logged off, as well as a variety of Parts combinations you can mix and match across thrilling roguelike battles.
3
Methods: Detective Competition
When a million dollars are on the line, it's easy to take on the first challenge you see just to get a slice of the pie - the pie being absolute parole no matter the crime, if you're a criminal. This is the premise of Methods: Detective Competition, the first chapter in the Methods Visual Novel series, where a hundred detectives are tasked with solving crimes while vying for that prize. The only catch is that criminals can join in on the fun too, and winning means nabbing both the prize money and sweet, sweet freedom.
The game lets you answer multiple-choice questions posed by the smartest criminals in the world, with more than 25 interactive crime scenes to discover and 20 chapters to unlock.
4
Ponpu
An almighty Duck-God with a grand design, Bomberman-esque gameplay, and an epic quest to save the universe from being reset - Ponpu takes you through all that and more across an action-packed single-player campaign against larger-than-life bosses. You'll have plenty of egg-based weaponry at your disposal as well, and you can even fight to be the last Ponpu standing in the thrilling Deathmatch mode.
Brought to mobile exclusively by Crunchyroll, the game offers full controller support and multi-language accessibility without ads or in-app purchases, all for the price of a Crunchyroll Mega or Ultimate Fan membership.
5
Yuppie Psycho
Adding to the growing roster of games within the premium Crunchyroll Game Vault is the survival horror game Yuppie Psycho, where you'll play as corporate slave Brian Pasternack across a bleak dystopian 90s society. Your job at Sintracorp is to hunt a witch that's seemingly terrorizing your colleagues, but things aren't always what they seem when there are blood-soaked floors and unholy creatures lurking around every corner.
The game features intuitive touch controls along with full controller support, plus an eerie pixel-art style that adds to the title's horror vibes. Your first day on the job has never been this horrific!