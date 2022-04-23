NeverAfter, the new fantasy MMORPG from NetEase, opens pre-registration in select countries

Legendary developer NetEase has announced that pre-registration for its latest project, a fantasy MMORPG entitled NeverAfter, is now officially open in select countries. You can currently pre-register in Southeast Asia minus the Philippines and Vietnam.

NeverAfter itself is, as stated, an MMORPG that takes classic fairy tales and characters from them and turns that concept on its head. The entire story takes the characters you know and love, and frees them from the shackles of their already told stories, allowing them to aim for their own goals outside of what’s expected.

For example, we’ve got Snow White battling for her own life rather than running from the Evil Queen, or Little Red Riding Hood becoming the wolf hunter itself. Seeing a theme? The main villains of these tales are in for a beating, from the looks of it, as the prevailing idea is to take the main protagonists and have them do battle with their respective evildoers instead of running away from them.

Now, this is not the first time we’ve heard of NeverAfter. It was originally released in 2015 in Hong Kong, where it sat atop the download charts for 37 days in a row, and still to this day sits at a 90% five-star rating. So, while it took NetEase a strangely long amount of time to get it moving in other countries, it’s clear this is one to watch out for regardless.

If you’re looking to keep an eye on it, you can pre-register for the game exclusively in Southeast Asian countries, minus the two mentioned. For now, there’s no news on any other localization efforts for NeverAfter, but I’d say it’s a relatively safe bet. In the meantime, you can find that pre-register on Google Play and the App Store.